Xatśūll First Nation elects new chief

Rhonda Phillips, 46, following in the footsteps of her late mom who also served as chief

Xatśūll First Nation has elected a new chief who is entering leadership for the first time.

In a close race, Rhonda Phillips won the March 14 election with 88 votes, while former Chief Sheri Sellars garnered 75 votes.

Phillips said elders and community members encouraged her to run.

“My mom, the late Dorothy Phillips, was Kukpi7 here so I always watched her as a leader and she always inspired me,” she said. “She was chief for a few terms.”

Phillips, 46, grew up in Soda Creek.

“It’s always been my home,” she said.

Most recently she was working as the child and family transition manager at the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council, which she finished up on Wednesday, March 15 because of being elected chief.

She has three grown children and three grandchildren, who also inspired her to run for chief to make great changes for them.

Eyeing the future, Phillips said her vision is to work with the rest of council in a good way, to ensure Secwepemc values are embedded in the their governance.

“I also want us to create an open and transparent environment built on integrity and respect and working with our staff.”

She said she is grateful to the community members for believing in her.

“My heart is filled with gratitude. I’m excited for what the future holds for Xatśūll.”

Phillips thanked former Kukpi7 Sheri Sellars for her dedication and hard work and commitment to the community during the last four years.

“She got us to where we are today, along with our past leadership. It’s their shoulders that we are standing upon to keep moving forward in a good way. I just always want to be here for our people working toward unity and solidarity.”

The nation has four councillors and a chief who each serve four-year terms.

Election for two of the councillor positions will be coming up this spring with nominations opening up the end of March.

Adding she is excited for what the future holds, Phillips said she knows change is not easy.

“If we all work together we can accomplish some great things as a nation.”

READ MORE: Xat’sull Development Corporation and Peterson Contracting Ltd. sign partnership agreement



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter