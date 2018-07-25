X-ray department renovations at CMH should be completed by fall

Anticipated renovations at Cariboo Memorial Hospital’s X-Ray department should be completed this fall. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Patients accessing the radiology department at Cariboo Memorial Hospital can expect renovations presently underway to be complete sometime this fall.

Now that a new CT Scanner is running in the department, the old CT machine has been removed and the room the old one was in being renovated to install a third radiology machine, confirmed Interior Health communications consultant Kevin Parnell.

During the past few years CMH has received prioritized investments in the radiology department and is currently operating two new radiology machines and the new CT Scan machine.

The Radiography/Fluroscopy machine was installed in Dec. 2015, the general radiology x-ray unit was installed in June 2017 and the new CT Scan machine in November 2017.

“The new CT was installed in one of the two general radiography rooms in order to provide continuity in CT service to the site,” Parnell said.