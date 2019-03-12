Wyatt Boffa scheduled for Williams Lake court appearance March 13

He faces one count of possession of firearm for a purpose dangerous to the public, one count of occupying a vehicle with firearms and ammunition inside of it

Wyatt Lee Boffa, is scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday, March 13. File photo

A man facing one count of weapon possession for dangerous purposes and occupying a vehicle knowing it contained firearms and ammunition is scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday, March 13.

Wyatt Lee Boffa, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant on Jan. 8, was arrested and made a court appearance in Williams Lake on Feb. 18 to fix a date.

Luaine April Stump, faces the same charges as Boffa, as well as a breach of probation order.

She is scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday, March 13.



