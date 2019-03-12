Wyatt Boffa scheduled for Williams Lake court appearance March 13

A man facing one count of weapon possession for dangerous purposes and occupying a vehicle knowing it contained firearms and ammunition is scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday, March 13.
Wyatt Lee Boffa, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant on Jan. 8, was arrested and made a court appearance in Williams Lake on Feb. 18 to fix a date.
Luaine April Stump, faces the same charges as Boffa, as well as a breach of probation order.
She is scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday, March 13.
news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter