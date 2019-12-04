Williams Lake will be once again celebrating the unique civic holiday of ‘Wrestling Day’ on Jan. 2, 2020, something that started locally in the 1930s. (Photo courtesy of the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin)

Wrestling Day 2020 approved by Williams Lake city council

The uniqe public municipal holiday dates back eight decades

Williams Lake will once again be marking its unique Wrestling Day holiday on Jan. 2, 2020.

During the regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3, council unanimously proclaimed Wrestling Day as a public municipal holiday, something council does each year at a regular meeting closest to Dec. 1.

Since the 1930s, the extra holiday has been a part of the local fabric, after Syd Western and Alistair Mackenzie got talking and noticed no one was around downtwon, and concluded everyone in the village was “wrestling” a hangover, so having Wrestling Day follow New Year’s Day made sense.

Read more: Wrestling Day civic holiday dates back to 1930s in Williams Lake

There was one year when Tom Mason was mayor in 1977 and he cast the deciding vote declaring an end to the day, however the decision was not popular with many residents and was reinstated the nex year.


