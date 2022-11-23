Would you support a safe injection site in downtown Williams Lake?: city councillor creates poll

Scott Nelson said he is trying to guage the community’s opinion either way

A city councillor is asking residents to weigh in, asking if they support a safe injection site in downtown Williams Lake. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A Williams Lake city councillor has created a poll asking if residents support a safe injection site in downtown Williams Lake.

“I want to get a bigger sense of people’s thoughts because as things change I hear more talk and discussion about things and before I publicly make a statement on a policy decision I have a sense and a feeling we are going to see more of this come up and out pressure on the community,” said Scott Nelson who posted the poll on his personal Facebook page.

Nelson said B.C.’s new premier David Eby’s promise to deal with homelessness in Vancouver will have a ripple effect.

“We know there are about 10,000 residents living on Hastings Street that are homeless. They don’t have 10,000 rooms in Vancouver so I think we can be rest-assured those 10,00o people are going to end up throughout the province of B.C. in my opinion.”

He said he has never been a supporter of safe injection sites.

“I’ve always shied away from them. I’ve seen what it’s done in downtown Kamloops along Victoria Street. They ended up moving it out of that area.”

Whether the community votes yes or no, he said the poll will give him a clear direction for a policy initiative.

