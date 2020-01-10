There are snowfall warnings issued for several areas in the province, including Prince George, the North Thompson, the Shuswap and Fraser Valley. (Environment Canada)

WorkSafeBC urges workers to take precautions in colder weather

With temperatures expected to drop to -34C in the Cariboo-Chilcotin hypothermia is a possiblity

As a cold front begins to descend on the Cariboo-Chilcotin WorkSafeBC is reminding employers and workers to stay safe when working outdoors.

“Working in cold conditions can lead to serious injuries if you’re unprepared — frostbite can occur in a matter of minutes without proper clothing and equipment,” noted Barry Nakahara, Senior Manager, Prevention Field Services for WorkSafeBC in a press release issued Friday.

Between 2015 and 2018, 30 workers in B.C. were injured as a result of cold exposure.

The most common cold-weather injury is frostbite, which can occur quickly in extreme temperatures, especially when wind or wet clothing are factors.

Cold stress can also lead to hypothermia, where a worker becomes so cold they lose more heat than their body produces. Hypothermia can be fatal.

Read more: National weather forecasters predict average fall, cold winter

Environment Canada in its forecast for the Cariboo-Chilcotin notes temperatures will dip down to -6C on Friday, -23C on Saturday, -30C on Sunday and -34C on Monday through Wednesday.

Periods of snow are predicted for Friday and Saturday and then through the colder days it will be sunny.

There are snowfall warnings for many other portions of the province, including Prince George, the North Thompson and Shuswap areas.

For Friday morning DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections on Highway 20 from Tatla Lake to 44 km west of Williams Lake and blowing snow between Bald Mountain and 47 km west of Williams Lake.

Highway 97 has compact snow, slippery sections, or blowing snow between Cache Creek to north of Wildwood.

There is also blowing snow between the Horsefly-Likely Road, Horsefly Road and Quesnel Forks Rd. for 78.4 km. along with compact snow and slippery sections.

WorkSafeBC states the number of industries and occupations can involve substantial outdoor cold-weather exposure, including transport truck drivers, recreational instructors, operators and attendants, construction workers, and utility and maintenance workers.

For work in cold weather, employers need to do a cold-stress assessment and implement a plan to protect workers from cold exposure.

WorkSafeBC provides the following safety tips for working in cold weather:

· Wear warm head covering. Most body heat is lost through the head.

· Layer clothing to allow sweat to escape and trap heat.

· Protect hands and feet. Wear waterproof boots and always wear gloves or mittens.

· Pace any vigorous work with scheduled breaks away from the cold. Fatigue is a risk factor in the cold.

· Stay hydrated. Limit the amount of coffee or tea and avoid alcohol.

· When possible, heat the working environment. For example, heated shelters help protect construction workers from cold and damp environments.

Read more: Editorial: Cold weather increases numbers at Cariboo Friendship Centre shelter

With files from WorkSafeBC


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Meghan returns to Canada as royal courtiers chart path for independence
Next story
PHOTOS: Province releases never-before-seen photos of 1965 slide in Hope

Just Posted

WorkSafeBC urges workers to take precautions in colder weather

With temperatures expected to drop to -34C in the Cariboo-Chilcotin hypothermia is a possiblity

PHOTOS: Bantam T-wolves sixth at prestigious KIBIHT tournament

The Timberwolves skated away with a respectable sixth place results in a field of 16 teams

Smart 55: Fitness instructor keeps Williams Lake in great shape

Patsy Kohnke has been teaching fitness in the lakecity since she was 19

HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Peter Skene Ogden

Peter Skene Ogden was a fur trader and explorer, 100 Mile House school bears his name

Williams Lake artist uses talents drawing wildlife to aid Australia’s fire fight

Mandee Beaulieu has created koala, western pygmy possum and kangaroo prints

Fashion Fridays: What you need to ditch and buy this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

Environment Canada calls for as much as 25 cm at higher elevations in Lower Mainland

First Nations leaders slams handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

PHOTOS: Province releases never-before-seen photos of 1965 slide in Hope

It created a swath of destruction two miles long and killed four people

Meghan returns to Canada as royal courtiers chart path for independence

Monarch and other members of the family were said to be ‘hurt’ by the announcement

As crime rates in Canada increase, confidence in policing drops: poll

Crime rates in Canada dropped steadily from 1991 until 2014, but have since increased in the past four years

B.C. man granted bail ahead of appeal on conviction in toddler’s 1983 death

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Prince Harry stopped by during Christmas visit, Victoria-area shop owner reveals

Sixth in line to the British throne, Prince Harry and family spent Christmas on Saanich Peninsula

Bank of Canada to seek nominations for who should be on the new $5 bill

Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Canada’s first francophone prime minister, is currently featured on the $5 note

Most Read