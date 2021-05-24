Worker dies after COVID-19 outbreak at north Cariboo reforestation companies

Two companies in Quesnel have been closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks within their workforce

One person has died and a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared involving the operations of two Quesnel-based reforestation companies, following evidence of ongoing COVID-19 transmission among employees, says Northern Health (NH).

NH issued a statement Friday, May 21, confirming one individual who had tested positive in association with the outbreak has died. No other information was released.

At the time of the declaration, a total of nine lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been associated with Dewan Enterprise LTD, and MIKEGROSITE Consulting LTD, operations in the Northern Health region.

Both companies remain subject to workplace Closure orders issued May 10, 2021, after public health investigation into confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the workplace(s) determined that infection control measures were not sufficient to prevent further transmission of COVID-19 in employer-sourced staff lodging, transportation and field-work settings.

“Northern Health Public Health, in collaboration with WorkSafeBC, continues to work with both companies to ensure adequate COVID-19 safety plans and outbreak control measures are in place, to protect the health of workers, and the communities in which they operate,” notes Northern Health.

The outbreak declaration will ensure an audit of COVID-19 practices and compliance is undertaken, implementation of appropriate infection control measures, additional support for sick or self-isolating workers and access to COVID-19 vaccine for those at highest risk.

The outbreak declaration will be in place for at least 28 days.

