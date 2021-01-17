Work has begun for a major overhaul of the building formerly housing Sears and Fabricland for use as provincial government offices. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Work underway at former Williams Lake Sears, Fabricland for provincial government offices

Construction should be completed by summer 2021

Provincial government offices will be going into the former Sears and Fabricland building in Williams Lake.

Crews are at the site this week with equipment and the city’s director of planning and development Hasib Nadvi said construction should be completed by summer 2021.

Read more: Ministry of Citizens’ Services eyeing former Sears store in Williams Lake

Lauren Brothers Construction has been awarded the construction contract, confirmed spokesperson with the Ministry of Citizens Services, the ministry that will be housed in the building.

A geothermal investigation was completed on site and the testing was conducted following feedback from the municipality, who also engaged Interior Health.

It is anticipated construction will be completed by this summer.

As for the former Shell and Quizno site on Broadway Avenue South, Nadvi confirmed the owners have completed a traffic study with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and are now working with the Ministry of Environment on additional approval.

“Even though it is still going to be a gas station and restaurant, they will still need a permit,” Nadvi said, noting he anticipates the owners will begin construction this spring.


