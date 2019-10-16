Work truck stolen from Country Prime Meats along Highway 97 near Lac la Hache

100 Mile RCMP responded to 84 complaints and calls for service during the past week

100 Mile RCMP responded to 84 complaints and calls for service between Oct. 10 and Oct. 15.

There were a few accidents reported to the 100 Mile RCMP over the long weekend, according to RCMP. People reported having struck or been struck by animals, primarily deer, along several roads in the area.

The RCMP is reminding residents to be aware of animal activity along the roadways take further precautions when driving by animals – slow down, use caution and give them some space prior to passing the domestic or wild animals.

Stolen vehicle recovered

On Oct. 15, 100 Mile RCMP received a report at approximately 11:24 a.m., of a stolen vehicle from Country Prime Meats along Highway 97 near Lac la Hache on Oct. 15. The unknown suspect(s) entered through the front gate of the business and stole the work vehicle, a 2002 Ford F250 truck, from that location sometime after staff left the business. No damage was done to the vehicle nor were items taken. The vehicle was recovered by Williams Lake RCMP. The investigation is ongoing. File 2019-3850 refers.

Stolen vehicle

100 Mile RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle from a Lac la Hache residence along Highway 97 on Oct. 14. The vehicle is a grey GMC Yukon. The vehicle has expired plates that read, AA957D. The investigation is ongoing.

Car incident

On Oct. 14 100 Mile RCMP attended to a single-vehicle incident along Highway 24 near Lone Butte. Arriving on the scene, RCMP members located a single truck towing a low-bed-trailer loaded with an excavator in the ditch. Further investigation revealed the truck and excavator were possibly stolen out of Kelowna. The reported lone occupant of the truck had fled the area. Illicit drugs and Cannabis were located in the cab of the truck. All vehicles were seized and are further action is pending. The investigation is ongoing. File 2019-3835 refers.

Break and enter

On Oct. 13 at 8:16 p.m., 100 Mile RCMP attended to a report of a break and enter to a storage room located in the Lakewood Inn. Entry was gained from a door in the rear of the building.

A male, described as Caucasian with a beard, stole approximately 10 bottles of unopened liquor and fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing. File 2019-3831 refers.

Mischief

On Oct. 10, the 100 Mile RCMP received reports of mischief to mailboxes along Back Valley Road in the 105 Mile area.

According to a news release, it appeared damage was done to a module, but no access was gained into the associated boxes. There are no suspects or witnesses to this event. File 2019-3776 refers.

Break and enter

100 Mile RCMP responded to a break and enter that was in progress along Telqua Drive in the 108 Mile Ranch area on Oct. 10.

Witnesses saw lights moving around the yard and inside the residence while the occupants were not home. Investigation of the residence revealed the property owners at home having some power issues.

100 Mile House RCMP greatly appreciates neighbours looking out for each other.

This investigation is concluded.

Stolen Vehicle

At approximately 11:10 p.m. on Oct. 10, 100 Mile RCMP and local RCMP Central Cariboo Traffic Services came across a stolen vehicle that had been parked at a local convenience store in town.

An adult female was taken into custody. The vehicle had been stolen out of the Clinton area earlier the same day.

The female was released from custody to appear at court in 100 Mile House on a later date. The investigation is ongoing. File 2019-3806 refers.

If anyone has any information related to the above files, those individuals can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-295-2456 and can speak with an investigator.

Individuals can also contact Crime Stoppers. Please include the file number when making your report to the investigator or Crime Stoppers.