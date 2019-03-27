Work resumes on Highway 97 Lexington Road improvement project

Cantex Okanagan site superintendent predicts completion of project by fall 2019

Crews are back on site at the Highway 97 project near Lexington and Sugar Cane.

Earl McLeod, site superintendent with Cantex Okanagan Construction Ltd., said this week they are currently doing asphalt repairs on the bottom lift.

Repairs are necessary due to heaving, and high volume of industrial and private traffic travelling at high rates of speed on a thin bottom lift, he told the Tribune, adding the repairs of patching and paving should take about 10 days.

READ MORE: Gov’t asks motorists for patience as Highway 97 south construction project halted for another season

McLeod said the company has made a request to slow traffic goingt hrough the construction area to reduce damage to the bottom lift during break-up and the consistent changing ground conditions.

“We will then be returning to complete our top-lift paving and pavement marking as soon as the local road ban’s been lifted. This generally happens from mid-May to June in the Cariboo.”

He estimated six to eight weeks for mobilization, completion of paving and demobilization.

When the project was announced in 2016, then transportation minister Todd Stone said a $21.6 million contract for the project was awarded to Cantex Okanagan Construction Ltd.

An update on the project sign along Highway 97 indicates a value of $56.8 million.

