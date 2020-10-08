Dawson Road Maintenance is planning to begin work on Tuesday, Oct. 13 to repair the bump on Highway 20 in Williams Lake. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

Work on Highway 20 bump to being Oct. 13

Drivers are asked to continue to slow down when driving over the area

Dawson Road Maintenance will being doing repair to the bump on Highway 20 in Williams Lake beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Drivers have had to slow down driving over the area for several months and in previous years.

The area is impacted by an historical slide complex.

Nearby the City has Curt Morben Contracting working on a water main break that goes under Highway 20.

City manager of public works Pat Mahood said Morben has prepared high density poleythylene pipe (HDPE) that is more flexible than rigid pipe and will fit the application better.

“He has got that laid out, welded together, buttoned up, pressure tested and potability tested so it’s ready. He will have moved under the highway and the hook up and final testing and flushing will be followed,” Mahood said Thursday.

It should be completed some time next week, he added.

“Work on the highway is not going to interfere with our work — they are two separate issues.”

Read more: Ministry contractor to work on Highway 20 bump in Williams Lake mid-September


Construction

Most Read