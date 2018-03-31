Health Minister Adrian Dix announces compensation for former Woodlands residents alongside David Klein of Klein lawyers and institution survivor Bill McArthur.

Woodlands survivors to be given $10,000 compensation by the B.C. government

Woodlands found by investigation to be place of sexual, physical and psychological abuse

  Mar. 31, 2018
  • News

The B.C. government will be compensating f‪ormer residents and survivors of the Woodlands institution, following years of sexual, physical and psychological abuse eventually leading to its closure. ‬

‪Survivors who attended the institution in New Westminster before Aug. 1 1974 will receive $10,000 in compensation. Meanwhile, those who resided after 1974 will receive up to $10,000, based on what was settled in previous class action lawsuits. ‬

‪Woodlands was an institution formerly known as Woodlands School, and opened in 1878, intended to provide care for children and adults with developmental disabilities and some with mental illness. ‬

‪More to come. ‬

