Woman’s body recovered from fast moving river near Keremeos

Amy Sabean’s family has since been notified and the BC Coroners Service is investigating

The search for a woman believed to have been swept down the rushing Ashnola River near Keremeos has come to a tragic end on Saturday.

The body of the missing woman has now been located and recovered, confirmed RCMP Saturday night.

“Sadly, earlier this morning search and rescue crews located the body of a deceased woman approximately 14 kilometres down stream of the Ashnola River from the collision site, and about one kilometre prior to where the Ashnola River enters into the Similkameen River,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP.

“Due to the high risk associated to recovering the deceased from the river’s rapidly flowing waters search and rescue personnel took the time necessary to safely carry out the recovery mission.”

The woman has since been identified as 43-year old Amy Sabean. Her family has been notified.

The BC Coroners Service has also launched its own investigation into Amy’s unexpected death.

Regional search and rescue teams from Penticton, Princeton, Hope, Vernon, Kelowna and Nicola Valley were all involved in the search along with Keremeos RCMP, RCMP Air 4 and Keremeos Highway Patrol. Border agencies had also been notified.

The search began after Sabean drove off the road and into the fast moving river Friday (June 4) after 11 a.m.

Police believe Sabean was swept away by turbulent water in the Ashnola River and disappeared.

According to RCMP, Sabean was driving a white Chevrolet Blazer around 10:45 a.m. Friday morning and was being followed by an associate in a separate vehicle. While travelling along Ashnola Road, at approximately the 4-5 kilometre marker towards Keremeos, the man witnessed Sabean drive off the roadway and into the water. When she tried to get out of her vehicle she was carried away by the river.

Search and rescue was immediately deployed, along with RCMP Air 4 and several members of Keremeos Highway Patrol. Border agencies have also been advised since the search area is close to U.S.A. border.

The vehicle is stuck in the river and the rushing waters appear to be hampering efforts of removing it.

