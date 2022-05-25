Castlegar Courthouse. File photo

Castlegar Courthouse. File photo

Woman who attacked two Castlegar teens at home pleads guilty

Sasha Prokaski was arrested after breaking into a home in February 2021

A woman who entered a Castlegar home and attacked two teenagers has pled guilty to two assault charges.

Sasha Prokaski was arrested after breaking into a residence and stabbing the pair of victims on Feb. 21, 2021. The teens lived despite receiving multiple wounds.

Prokaski was originally charged with two counts of attempt to commit murder, two counts of uttering threats and one count of break and enter.

In Castlegar Provincial Court on May 24, Prokaski agreed to guilty pleas on two lesser counts that include aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Her next hearing is Aug. 24 in Castlegar, during which a psychiatric report will be presented.

READ MORE: Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

Previous story
Dog ownership split between multiple exes makes for tricky B.C. custody case
Next story
Quesnel area man still missing one year later

Just Posted

Arlene and Lachlan Tanner take a break in between filming in Barkerville earlier this month. (Photo submitted)
Acting as extras ‘mind-blowing’ for the Tanner family

100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Man arrested after armed confrontation in 108 Mile Ranch

Williams Lake RCMP received 1972 calls for service between Jan. 1, 2022 and April 30, 2022. (RCMP logo)
Williams Lake RCMP officer in charge shares crime trends report with city council

Emergency responders attend the scene of a fatal crash in the Stampede Grounds Sunday, May 21. (Photo submitted)
Rollover at Williams Lake Stampede Grounds claims one life