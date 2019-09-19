The crime scene after the victims had been taken to hospital. Photo: Tyler Harper Police on scene of a stabbing in downtown Nelson, B.C. on Sept. 19, 2019. (Tyler Harper/Nelson Star)

Woman stabbed at least five times in Nelson during random attack

Victim is in hospital, suspect is in police custody

A 50-year-old woman is in custody in Nelson after she allegedly accosted a stranger and stabbed them multiple times.

The suspect also stabbed herself during the incident, which occurred at about 5:20 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Sgt. Nate Holt of the Nelson Police Department told Black Press Media that the victim is in stable condition in Kootenay Lake Hospital with stab wounds to her arms and body.

The suspect was treated and remains in custody.

The victim and the suspect did not know each other, Holt said.

Police were alerted to the incident by multiple 911 calls, and arrived on the scene to find several men restraining the suspect. One of the men suffered minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation, and witnesses are asked to contact the police at 250-354-3919.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cannabis, booze most common causes of youth substance-use hospitalizations: report
Next story
‘I was just looking out at the beautiful lake’: Quesnel hiker survives 70-foot fall

Just Posted

Update: Firefighters battle blaze in downtown Williams Lake

Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge destroyed by fire, crews on scene

Air quality high health risk in Williams Lake due to downtown building fire

Firefighters are still on scene at Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge

Gilbert, Drynock charged with first degree murder of Branton Regner

The accused also face two counts of attempted murder in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incident

Looking back and moving forward: Legion set to celebrate 85 years

In September, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139, Williams Lake, celebrates its 85th anniversary.

Williams Lake well represented at 55+ BC Games

Results from Williams Lake and area athletes competing at the games are as follows:

VIDEO: B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker loses temper in interrogation

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

B.C. man guilty of first-degree murder in Yukon killing

Edward James Penner, 22, was given the mandatory life sentence for the 2017 slaying of 25-year-old Adam Cormack

Woman stabbed at least five times in Nelson during random attack

Victim is in hospital, suspect is in police custody

Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen

Mark Trueman restored the pole himself before it was stolen off of his property in Duncan

‘I’d do it again,’ says B.C. man who swam naked, drunk in Toronto shark tank

David Weaver, of Nelson, was drunk when he went to Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12 2018

How to react to Trudeau’s racist photos? With humility, B.C. prof says

‘We are now treating racism as a crime that you cannot recover from’

Horvat paces Canucks to 6-1 pre-season win over Oilers

Vancouver improves to 3-1 in NHL exhibition action

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

‘Really disturbing:’ Trudeau’s racist photos worry B.C. First Nation chief

Wet’suwet’en Chief concerned the photos will sow fear in Indigenous communities

Most Read