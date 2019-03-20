Woman punched on the sidelines of B.C. soccer game

Both involved were watching the U21 game in West Vancouver from the sidelines when things got heated

A man was arrested during a soccer game in West Vancouver last weekend after a heated argument between parents and bystanders resulted in a woman being punched in the face.

The game was between two U21 teams at Ambleside Park on Saturday evening, said Const. Jeff Palmer. Officers responded to reports of an assault around 5:50 p.m.

Police arrived to find a group of parents gathered around a car, apparently trying to stop a man from leaving.

According to witnesses, the ball rolled out of bounds late in the game and was picked up by a parent on the sidelines.

“Apparently players believe that a parent from the opposing team was holding the ball, attempting to allow the game time to run out,” Palmer said. “That triggered an argument between a player and the parent accused of holding the ball, which engaged more players and parents.”

RELATED: Ontario police called after as many as 30 parents brawl after hockey game

Somewhere in the altercation, a punch was thrown, striking a 45-year-old woman in the face. But according to witness statements, she may not have been the intended target, Palmer said.

Police are considering forwarding an assault charge. The 42-year-old man was released on a promise to appear in provincial court in Vancouver on April 24.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. dairy farmers say federal budget not enough to cut losses from USMCA
Next story
Catch-up immunization aims to stamp out B.C. measles resurgence

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: Temperature records being broken for Williams Lake area

On Tuesday, March 19, the high measured at the airport was 15.7 C which would have beat the highest temperature on record of 13.0 C, on that day in 1997.

Williams Lake Credit Union banks on solar power to save cash

Pro Circuit Electrical Ltd. installed solar panels on two sides of the building

Williams Lake speed skater qualifies for Canadian Western Speed Skating Championships

“I’m really proud of myself for achieving that.” - Leah Lauren

Amendments for Pinnacle Pellet focus of March 28 open house

“Our production will depend on the fibre profile in the region,” Loerke said.

One taken to hospital after motor vehicle incident on Mackenzie Avenue Tuesday

RCMP, CCSARS, EHS and Williams Lake Fire Department all respond

VIDEO: Can you believe it? This B.C. hill pulls cars backwards up a slope

Sir Isaac Newton had clearly never been to this Vernon anomaly when he discovered gravity

Couple rescued after Sea to Sky Gondola refused ride down hill

‘We were cold as hell, my lips were blue. I cried the entire way down’

Having phone within sight while driving does not violate law: B.C. judge

The mere presence of a cell phone within sight of a driver is not enough for a conviction, judge says

B.C. man sentenced for tying up, assaulting and robbing another man at hotel

Gabriel Stephen Nelson robbed and assaulted travelling businessman in Nanaimo in 2017

B.C. girl and her toy monkey make videos to fight negativity on Facebook

Ava Ast created the Ava and Cello’s Good Deed Page last month

Deadline extended through April to nominate top B.C. educators

Second year of Premier John Horgan’s awards offers $3,000 bursary

Paramedic staff shortage at critical level: B.C. union

A number of units were out of service due to lack of staffing in Lower Mainland, union says

B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Fraser Health under fire again for taxiing homeless man from Langley to Hope

Patient sent to Hope shelter because a spot in the man’s home community couldn’t be located

Most Read