Woman ‘horrified’ after being told to trek 200 kilometres home from Kamloops hospital

A South Cariboo woman is raising concerns about the way out of area patients are being discharged from Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

Olivia Fletcher was involved in a rollover outside Clinton on Friday (Nov. 15), she says.

“I was pinned in the vehicle. I ended up with quite a few injuries. They decided that they needed to send me to Kamloops.”

They proceeded to cut off her clothes and put a catheter in her and told her that they would send her to Kamloops and returned, she says.

“I went to Kamloops and, I mean, the care was fine while I was there,” she says. “At one o’clock they told me, keep in mind I have no shoes, no clothes whatsoever, they told me that I’m being released to the streets and I have to find my own way. There is no way. I can’t get from Kamloops back to 100 Mile House injured, confused, because I have a concussion, I’m on pain meds, no shoes, no clothes whatsoever they want to send me out on the streets. I flat out said no.”

According to Fletcher, they told her that’s, unfortunately, the way it is, you get there you figure yourself out whether you have clothes or not.

“I made it very clear that that was not going to be happening and that the only people taking me home would be them or a news crew because this is not acceptable.”

After fighting with Royal Inland Hospital for five hours, they issued her a $400 voucher for her to get home, she says.

Not everyone will fight for and get that ride home, says Fletcher.

“They took the funding for the people only in 100 Mile and that the only way we’re going to get it back is if the patients come forward and let people know what’s happening and it needs to be done. I’m horrified,” she says. “You can’t even call yourself a nurse if you’re willing to go out of the way to get [patients] to where they need to be and then throw them out into the cold street.”

“Why the Cariboo is getting away with this I don’t know but it’s got to stop.”

It’s not the first time the issue of discharges has been raised.

At an Interior Health public meeting in Ashcroft on Oct. 18, an audience member said that he had a health situation that sometimes takes him to Kamloops.

“The last time I was there I was discharged at 3 a.m. Who do I call? People aren’t being served.”

Karen Bloemink, VP of Clinical Operations for IH North replied, at the time, that this concern had been raised earlier in the day.

“I hear there has been some improvement on that front. We need to make sure we’re well connected with Royal Inland Hospital and the services they’re offering so we can coordinate things. And we need to avoid discharges at 3 a.m.”

The 100 Mile Free Press asked Interior Health what the procedure for 100 Mile/Cariboo patients, who end up having to go to Kamloops for care, at the time of discharge is and received the following response:

“As it is for all people across Interior Health, the responsibility for getting home after discharge from a hospital rests with the patient via family or friends. If that is not possible, we may be able to link patients to resources to assist their return, such as the Health Connections bus, and as a last resort, taxi vouchers. It is important for health authorities to be mindful of taxpayers’ dollars and ensure spending is related to our mandate to provide health services.”

– with files from Barbara Roden.

