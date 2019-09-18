People walk past large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C., on November 22, 2015. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

University RCMP say the vehicle is still missing, and two suspects are at large

RCMP are investigating a brazen robbery at University of B.C., after a woman was carjacked and held at gunpoint on Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly before 6:30 p.m., University RCMP said in a news release. The woman was returning to her vehicle on the 10th floor of the West Parkade on UBC grounds when she was approached by two male suspects.

One produced a small, palm-sized handgun and demanded her keys, the police said. The woman complied and was not injured, but the suspects fled in her vehicle. Police have not found the car, a Grey 2007 Kia Spectra with the B.C. license plate 308 PSG.

The first suspect is described as a south Asian man, who is six feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing a grey hoody with the hood up and black jogging pants.

The second suspect is described as darker skinned and was wearing a long sleeve shirt and pants.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Mounties. If the car is seen, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Williams Lake cannabis shop slated to open at Comer Station in early October 2019

Just Posted

Williams Lake cannabis shop slated to open at Comer Station in early October 2019

Pacificanna’s owner said he received his licence from the province and has been renovating the store space

CRD directors look for solutions to growing rural crime trend

“The bulk of these break and enters seem to be drug-fuelled,” CRD board chair Margo Wagner

Update: Williams Lake city council wants new BC Housing units on Second Avenue North all subsidized units

City will seek legal counsel as original request for reduced parking variance stated it would be subsidized housing

Williams Lake RCMP Const. Joel Kooger hits road with Cops for Cancer

Williams Lake RCMP Const. Joel Kooger is on the road once again… Continue reading

B.C. dog breeder banned again after 46 dogs seized

The SPCA seized the animals from Terry Baker, 66, in February 2018

‘It’s almost surreal’: B.C. fire chief, sidekick Sammy recap rescue mission in Bahamas

Chief Larry Watkinson and Sam the disaster dog spent 8 days assisting a search and rescue team

VIDEO: Angry B.C. cyclist starts shaming dangerous drivers online

‘You motorists deserve all your costs and misery’

‘Time to take action:’ Children advocates call for national youth suicide strategy

Council wants Ottawa to make reporting of suicides and attempted suicides mandatory for data collection

Canadian inflation decelerates to 1.9% as gas prices weaken

August was the sixth straight month that price growth was 1.9 per cent or higher

Defense says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Victoria father

Closing statements begin in trial for man accused of killing daughters Christmas 2017

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

B.C. population on pace to fall behind Alberta

Provincial population could reach almost seven million in 2043, but Alberta is growing faster

Three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

Most Read