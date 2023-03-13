Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Woman found dead after firefighters douse blaze at Vancouver tent encampment

Woman appears to have died before the fire started

Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

A statement from Const. Tania Visintin says the woman’s body was found at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Visintin says firefighters had just put out a fire at the encampment on Hastings Street when they discovered the remains.

A cause of death is under investigation.

Visintin says it appears the woman died before the fire started.

Police are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the victim.

RELATED: Man shot while trying to get back allegedly stolen items from Nanaimo homeless encampment

RELATED: Firefighter falls from roof battling suspected arson at Golden Law Courts

Fatal FireHomeless

Previous story
B.C. announces spring COVID-19 boosters to be available soon
Next story
Class action lawsuit targets Langley firm at centre of cocaine controversy

Just Posted

Williams Lake Fire Department members Travis Flanagan, left, Anna Hepner, Braden Fournier and Derek Sulentich attend the Spring Break Hometown Heroes family skate, Monday, March 13. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
First responders attend family skates in Williams Lake

Jason and Pharis Romero of Horsefly, B.C. won a JUNO for Traditional Album of the Year. (Patrick King photo)
Horsefly duo Pharis & Jason Romero among B.C. winners at opening night of the Juno Awards

The group of senior touring band students at Vancouver International Airport on March 10 en route to their European tour over spring break. (Dean Baumann photo)
Lake City Secondary School senior touring band takes off for Europe

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake community based mentoring coordinator, Natasha Pilkington, left, and executive assistant Susan Erlandson. (Photo submitted)
BBBS of Williams Lake Bowl for Kids Sake ready to roll

Pop-up banner image