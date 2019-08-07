In this Friday, May 11, 2012,file photo, a Capital One Bank office is shown in New York. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada says it has opened an investigation into a data breach at Capital One that has affected six million Canadians after receiving complaints from Canadian customers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Lennihan

Woman files suit on behalf of Canadians affected by Capital One data breach

Suit seeks compensation for Canadians who applied for credit cards from Capital One between 2005 and 2019

A prominent Ontario personal injury law firm has filed a class action on behalf of Canadians affected by the huge Capital One data breach that was disclosed last week.

Diamond & Diamond’s suit seeks compensation for Canadians who applied for credit cards from Capital One between 2005 and 2019.

The suit’s representative plaintiff is Rina Del Guidice of Bolton, Ont., who obtained a Costco Wholesale MasterCard through Capital One.

It notes that Capital One also operated credit cards offered by other merchants including the Hudson’s Bay Co.

Capital One has said that as many as six million people in Canada may have been affected by the breach, and that one million social insurance numbers were among the leaked sensitive information.

The statement of claim seeks that the lawsuit be certified as a class action calling for more than $350 million in financial compensation and other forms of relief for the plaintiffs.

The Diamond & Diamond suit has been filed with Ontario Superior Court in Toronto. Another firm said last week that it planned to file a similar class action against Capital One in Vancouver.

READ MORE: Capital One target of massive data breach

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cariboo Chilcotin residents inspired on 2019 Rivershed Fraser River journey
Next story
RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Just Posted

VIDEO: Smart 55: Ada Phillips finds statisfaction: one bead at a time

A Xat’sull First Nation community member, she also teaches beading workshops

LETTERS: Crime Severity Index a statistical prevarication

Interestingly, most of Canada’s largest cities don’t appear until much down the list

Cariboo Chilcotin residents inspired on 2019 Rivershed Fraser River journey

Two of the seven people doing the sustainable leadership program are from the region

New executive director of BBBSWL ready to expand their services

Strong lakecity roots fuels Kadar’s commitment to the youth of the community she loves

HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Williams Lake’s first airport

By the late 1920s, airplanes had become a fact of life

VIDEO: Prince Charles might have cameo in next James Bond film

‘Bond 25,’ the final film to feature Daniel Craig, coming to theatres in April 2020

Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemgelsky remain on the run

South Okanagan wildfire triples in size to 900 hectares, evacuation alert expanded

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Two heat records broken in B.C. as summer heats up

Heat warnings abound across the province

Three southern resident killer whales declared dead plunging population to 73

Experts had expressed fear after two southern resident killer whales, J17 and K25, hadn’t been seen for a few months

Wildfire in the South Okanagan grows to 600 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Traffic flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C.

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Most Read