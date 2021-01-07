Williams Lake Provincial Court. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

Woman faces charges in relation to December stabbing in Williams Lake

Ashley Pruden’s next court date is March 3, 2021

A 30-year-old woman has been charged in connection with last month’s stabbing at a residence in the 1000 block of Maple Street in Williams Lake.

Ashley D. Pruden is charged with one count of assault with a weapon causing bodily harm and one count of escaping bodily harm. Her next court appearance is set for March 3. 2021 in Williams Lake Provincial Court.

According to a RCMP news release at the time, Williams Lake RCMP were called to the scene of a disturbance on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:47 a.m. When police arrived on scene, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was immediately rushed to hospital by police. At the time, his injuries were serious but not believed to be life threatening. Pruden was arrested shortly after. Police noted those involved were known to each other.



