File photo.

Woman drowns in Christina Lake, say Grand Forks RCMP

The woman’s death marks the area’s first reported drowning in 2021

A Kelowna woman drowned in Christina Lake last week in what Mounties are calling “a tragic accident.”

Grand Forks RCMP’s Sgt. Darryl Peppler said the woman, 60, was camping with family and friends when on Thursday evening, July 29, she set off alone in a motorboat launched from Texas Creek. She was found dead from drowning at around 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Scottish family suing over 2015 drowning

READ MORE: ‘Amazing father’ remembered after drowning while saving child in Chehalis Lake

Mounties don’t suspect drugs or alcohol were involved. They are not treating her death as suspicious.

Peppler declined further comment, saying only that the woman’s death is being investigated by the BC Coroners Service.

Last Thursday’s incident was this year’s first reported drowning death in the Grand Forks and Christina Lake areas, according to Grand Forks RCMP.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksRCMP

Previous story
‘All clear’ for South Green Lake, evacuation alert lifted
Next story
Pentagon on lockdown after shooting near Metro station

Just Posted

A BC Wildfire Service tanker flying in the South Cariboo skies. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
‘All clear’ for South Green Lake, evacuation alert lifted

Evacuation alert lifted for the Chasm area on Aug. 2.
Evacuation alert lifted for 199 properties in Chasm area

Massimo Calabrese, 19, has asked the city of Williams Lake to do more to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake 19-year-old asks city to promote COVID-19 vaccine

Photo submitted
École Nesika Elementary joins Wild Schools program