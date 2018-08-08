Woman drowned in Lac la Hache during the long weekend

On Aug. 6, 100 Mile RCMP were notified of a possible drowning on Lac la Hache.

Upon arrival, a 56-year-old female was being tended to by ambulance and fire crews but she was not able to be revived.

The preliminary information was the female had been on a boat with a friend. They had stopped the boat for a swim then the boat was blown away by the wind.

The victim was recovered by another boater and taken to shore.

The deceased female was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time but was also not required to do so while swimming.

This incident is now being investigated by the B.C. Coroner’s Service. The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.