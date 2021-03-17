A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Woman shot and killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Police believe her attacker fled

Police say a woman has been fatally shot in Vancouver, marking the city’s third homicide of 2021.

A statement from Sgt. Steve Addison said police responded to a call at about 4 a.m. on Wednesday (March 17).

“When we arrived on-scene, we found a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound.”

The woman was found in a community area of a Downtown Eastside social housing building.

The victim, not yet identified, was rushed to the hospital. Police believe her attacker fled.

Addison says no arrests have been made following the woman’s death.

Anyone with information can call Vancouver’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Shooting

