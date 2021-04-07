Castlegar courthouse

Woman charged with attempted murder in Castlegar teen stabbing incident

The charges have been upgraded

Criminal charges in relation to a February stabbing of two Castlegar teens have been upgraded to include attempted murder.

Sasha Margaret Prokaski is now facing five criminal charges — two counts of attempt to commit murder, two counts of uttering threats and one count of break and enter – after a review by the BC Prosecution Service, according to RCMP Sgt. Monty Taylor.

Prokaski, 29, of no fixed address was taken into custody shorty after the incident.

It’s alleged that Prokaski entered the home where the two teenagers were. An altercation ensued with both teens being stabbed, and one of the pair receiving multiple serious stab wounds.

According to police, the victims and Prokaski were unknown to each other.

The original charges included aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Prokaski has remained in custody since her arrest and has already made several court appearances. Her next scheduled appearance is April 7.

READ MORE: Woman arrested for entering Castlegar home and stabbing two teens inside


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarCrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Support workers for those with disabilities left behind in B.C. vaccine-rollout ‘oversight’
Next story
Reader opposed to logging at popular Lost Lake trailhead

Just Posted

The Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment project is one step closer with the announcement that Graham Design Builders Ltd. has been chosen to oversee the construction. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C. company chosen for $217.8 million hospital redevelopment in Williams Lake

Graham Design Builders LP of Delta was the succesful bidder

Silvia Dubray, seen here with former RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley at a meeting in 2019, has been hired by the city of Williams Lake as the well-being and community safety co-ordinator. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)
Silvia Dubray hired as Williams Lake’s new well-being and community safety co-ordinator

The former educator worked with School District 27 for many years

Canada’s Women’s Sevens Team and Williams Lake’s Kayla Moleschi (10th from left) picked up the win during the weekend at its first competition in over a year — the Emirates Invitational 7s. (Rugby Canada photo)
Moleschi, Team Canada finish first at Emirates Invitational 7s

It was the first time the team had competed since the start of the pandemic

Provincewide over 788,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. (File Photo)
Interior Health reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases

Outbreaks in Vernon and Kelowna hospitals are ongoing

The Williams Lake Minor Fastball Association is stepping up to the plate for its 2021 season at the Dave Means Ball Park, albeit with modified rules and regulations in place due to the pandemic. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Minor Fastball accepting registration for 2021 season

Practices will run Monday and Wednesday evenings until the end of June

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Scott Cave and Lucky free falling after leaping from an airplane at 10,000 feet. Cave says the stories you hear in drop zones can be very personal. Taylor Cividino photo, courtesy of Skydive Vancouver.
Abbotsford skydiver recounts heartfelt moment with 1st time jumper

‘How can I not love my job?’ Scott Cave says

With the increased spread of COVID-19 variant cases in Canada, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to warn citizens against “all travel” to the country. (Frank Gunn/CP)
CDC continues to warn U.S. travellers against ‘all travel to Canada’ due to COVID risk

On Friday, the agency added to its advisory: ‘Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk’

Live concerts could return to venues such as Blue Frog Studios in White Rock by year’s end - provided immunizations make a diference and COVID variants are held in check - according to a recent round table including provincial health officer Dr Bonnie Henry and reprsentatives of performing arts groups. (Submitted photo)
B.C. performing arts groups could see gradual return of live events

Round table between Dr. Bonnie Henry and arts groups gives rise to cautious optimism

RCMP say the collision that closed the Trans-Canada Highway about seven kilometres east of Sicamous claimed two lives. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Grandfather among two killed in Highway 1 crash east of Sicamous

WHL team identifies one victim as player’s grandfather

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear before the Commons Finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Parliamentary budget officer says basic income program could halve poverty rate

The study, which federal officials monitored closely, was ended early with a change of government in Ontario

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Singh rejects more extreme NDP policy resolutions, like scrapping military

A resolution from the NDP’s Spadina-Fort York riding association commits to ‘phasing out’ the Canadian Armed Forces

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
21 Vancouver Canucks players, 4 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

The source infection was acquired in a community setting and is a variant of concern

Most Read