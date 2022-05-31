Woman arrested while breaking into South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce

A woman was arrested after allegedly breaking into the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said the building’s alarm was tripped just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31. Nielsen said the responding officer found the door to the chamber office unsecured.

“Upon entry, evidence was found inside the entry area indicating someone was inside. The officer continued his search and located a 20-year-old woman, known to Police, inside the washroom attempting to hide,” Nielsen said. “The woman was safely arrested without incident.”

After the arrest Nielsen said the business manager of the chamber was notified and arrived to secure the building. Officers are also investigating a separate mischief claim by the rear of the District of 100 Mile Office that may be related to the incident. Local businesses are co-operating to create a video canvas of the area.

When the suspect was put in the cells she assaulted the arresting officer by kicking and punching him. Nielsen said the officer received minor injuries while restraining and placing her in the cells.

“After the initial investigation was completed, the suspect was released from custody via an Undertaking with a number of conditions, including to not be within 50 km of 100 Mile House,” Nielsen said. “The woman cannot be identified yet as no charges have been sworn against her at this time by Crown Counsel.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 250-395-2456 or contact BC Crime Stoppers.



