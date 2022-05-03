A van burns by the South Cariboo Visitor’s Centre late Monday afternoon. (Doug Duhamel photo)

A van burns by the South Cariboo Visitor’s Centre late Monday afternoon. (Doug Duhamel photo)

Woman arrested in connection with van fire near visitor’s centre

The van belonged to an Anahim Lake man, who lost ‘all his worldly possessions’ in the fire

A woman was arrested Monday night after a motorhome was lit on fire near the South Cariboo Visitor Centre.

Police were called to the area, at Wrangler Way and Highway 97, just after 6:30 p.m., where they found a white motorhome engulfed in flames. The registered owner, who is from Anahim Lake, was on scene.

While police were dealing with the fire, another call came in about a woman attempting to light a fire behind the 100 Mile Library on Birch Avenue. Members investigated and found a woman well known to them.

Although there was no evidence of another fire being started at the library, the woman had “visual evidence on her person that she was involved in some kind of fire event,” Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said in a media release. Evidence gathered at the scene of the van fire from other witnesses – including photos taken of the suspect at the scene – also linked the fire at the van to this suspect, police said.

Officers seized the van and continue to gather video and other evidence. Police were able to have CMHA Outreach help the man and get him a place to stay for the night.

“The registered owner of the van, who is from the Anahim Lake B.C. area, had been living in the van for several months and it had held all his worldly possessions,” Nielsen said in the release.

The woman has been released from custody with numerous conditions. Her name cannot yet be released as no charges have been sworn against her by Crown Counsel.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or video of this event is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Refer to file 2022-1311.


100 Mile House

 

100 Mile Fire Rescue Members clean up the scene after extinguishing a van fire by the South Cariboo Visitor’s Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Fire Rescue Members clean up the scene after extinguishing a van fire by the South Cariboo Visitor’s Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

