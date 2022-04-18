Woman arrested after brandishing gun at 100 Mile A&W

Police said minor injuries were sustained by all parties involved

A woman has been arrested following reports of an armed robbery at the 100 Mile House A&W Restaurant Monday morning.

100 Mile House RCMP were called to the restaurant at just after 8 a.m. with reports of a person with a gun “freaking out,” according to an RCMP release.

“A&W staff pointed police to the rear of the restaurant and to the basement area,” Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said in the release. “Police located a female suspect fighting with two staff members in the office of the restaurant. The suspect was safely arrested without incident and a firearm was located in the office area.”

Nielsen said that minor injuries were sustained by “all parties involved.” BC Ambulance and 100 Mile Fire Rescue also attended the scene and transported one victim to hospital.

The suspect, a 42-year-old woman who is known to police, was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries. She is now in police custody until a bail hearing Tuesday morning. As charges have not yet been laid, RCMP are not releasing her name.

RCMP continue to investigate and have seized high-quality CCTV footage from the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 and refer to file 2022-1128.



melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House