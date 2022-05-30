Woman, 20, arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

A 20-year-old woman was arrested in 100 Mile Sunday in connection with an alleged vehicle theft.

100 Mile House RCMP Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said in a release that police were advised of the theft at 5:45 p.m. after a call from the male occupant of the vehicle. The man told police that his girlfriend had stolen the 2016 Ford Fiesta from Mission and only told him on the drive up from the Fraser Valley.

The man got out of the vehicle near the 108 Mall and called police, who pulled the car over in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue and arrested the woman, who is known to police.

She was later released with conditions. Her name cannot be released as no charges have yet been laid.

The owner of the stolen vehicle has been told it was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.



