After three days of searching, a wolf has been killed in Port Edward on June 1, 2020, after a senior citizen was brutally attacked in an unprovoked assault. In this photo a gray wolf travels on an old forest road in Washington state. (Black Press file photo: Supplied by Conservation Northwest)

Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Samples to be sent to lab for testing

After almost three days of searching for a wolf that brutally attacked a Port Edward senior citizen, in an unprovoked assault, a wolf has been killed.

Port Edward District Council issued a community update on June 1, on its social media site, regarding the presence of the Conservation Officer Service.

“A wolf has now been killed after reports came in of it being in the townsite this afternoon,” the statement said.

It has not yet been determined if it is the wolf from the attack.

“The COS will send samples to a lab and try to confirm whether this is the wolf involved in the recent attack,” Port Edward District Council said.

Eight conservation officers officers were in Prince Rupert and Port Edward on June 1st, with a crew continuing to be in Port Edward throughout the night on June 1, said the post.

The Northern View has reached out to Conservation Officer Service for comment.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Port Edward senior in hospital after unprovoked wolf attack requires surgery

READ MORE:Search continues for wolf, senior citizen being transferred to Vancouver

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal delay of MMIWG action plan sparks dismay ahead of inquiry anniversary
Next story
About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Just Posted

Xeni Gwet’in First Nation and B.C. government hold working session on long-term management of title lands

First in a series of high-level meetings was held last week

Independent watchdog investigating Williams Lake RCMP

The IIO was called in by the RCMP after a man was pursued by police and injured in a motorbike crash

WildSafeBC hires new co-ordinator for Cariboo region

Mareike Moore said the main message is keeping wildlife wild, communities safe

City playgrounds to reopen today, June 1, at noon

Users are reminded to play by the rules and continue to follow physical distancing and hygiene

Mining Month: A celebration of dedication and resiliency

May is Mining Month, as proclaimed by the Province of B.C.

About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Be cautious expanding COVID-19 bubble, Dr. Bonnie Henry tells B.C.

Senior homes stay off-limits as schools, businesses reopen

Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Samples to be sent to lab for testing

RCMP, coroner investigate ‘unexpected deaths’ on Salt Spring Island

Two dead, police say there is no risk to the public

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

How to safely drink water in areas impacted by flooding

Quality and safety of drinking water can be affected during and after floods

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

B.C. NDP says Andrew Wilkinson is wrong about federal link

Parent, superintendent, trustee report smooth return to classrooms in B.C.

The biggest challenge is convincing families that it’s safe, some say

Most Read