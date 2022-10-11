WLFN will oversee excavation at Boitanio Mall site, ceremony to honour ancestors planned

Originally there was an archaelogical site there containing pit houses, cache pits, human burials

Construction is underway at the former Boitanio Mall in Williams Lake for housing with ground excavation expected to commence Tuesday, Oct. 11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) will be hosting a ceremony at Boitanio Mall parking lot Tuesday, Oct. 11 just before groundworks get underway for the 82-unit housing being developed by Janda Group.

The purpose of the ceremony is to honour the ancestors who were disturbed when the original mall was built in the 1970s.

“During the initial construction of the mall in 1974, it was discovered that the building and associated infrastructure were located on an archaeological site containing pit houses (kikwillies), cache pits and a large number of human burials,” noted WLFN in a news release.

“Approximately 13 disarticulated human skeletons were unearthed and transported via truck to the site of what is now the A&W in Williams Lake. There, those human remains were discarded and pushed over the embankment without the involvement of Williams Lake First Nation or other First Nation communities.”

WLFN said it plans to work closely with the Janda Group to ensure any groundworks are in compliance with B.C. law and in a considerate and culturally appropriate manner.

Representatives from WLFN, Sugar Cane Archaelogy and Archer Cultural Resource Management Group will be working with Janda Group.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. in the parking lot near Staples.



