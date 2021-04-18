Williams Lake First Nation is receiving $200,000 from the province’s Supply Chain Resiliency Grants to produce electricity from raw material, working with Atlantic Power Corporation. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake First Nation is receiving $200,000 from the province’s Supply Chain Resiliency Grants to produce electricity from raw material, working with Atlantic Power Corporation. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

WLFN recipient of $200,000 to help strengthen energy-efficient supply chain

John Walker, stewardship forester for the WLFN, said they are pleased to accept the funding

A $200,000 Supply Chain Resiliency grant will allow the Williams Lake First Nation to turn raw material into value-added product for the sale of energy generation and biomass fuel.

Working with Atlantic Power Corporation, these products will then be turned into electricity to allow WLFN to have a more sustainable and energy-efficient supply chain.

On Sunday morning, April 18, the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation announced the grant funding. WLFN is one of 24 recipients of the Supply Chain Resiliency Funding – $6 million in total – a part of the Province’s $1.5-billion StrongerBC economic recovery plan.

John Walker, stewardship forester for the WLFN, said they are pleased to accept the resiliency grant funding as it will support the initiatives they are continuing to develop in the forest sector.

READ MORE: Project to remove biomass for markets in Williams Lake continuing

“The chipping and removal of the biomass on the landscape will improve air quality by reducing emissions and supporting renewable energy,” Walker said.

“WLFN will continue to advance our internal capacity and partnerships in the forestry and energy sectors while training and employing our youth in these fields.”

The remainder of the 24 projects from throughout B.C. have been designed to strengthen manufacturing supply chains, the Province said in a release.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly demonstrated the importance of our manufacturing sector for the critical made-in-B.C. goods it delivers and jobs it provides in every region of the province,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation.

“This investment and partnership with business associations and communities strengthens our province’s supply chains, helps protect our industry sectors from external interruptions and helps B.C. manufacturers become even more globally competitive.”


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. finance minister to table historic pandemic-challenged deficit budget
Next story
UPDATE: Spring freshet causes road damage at Tl’etinqox First Nation

Just Posted

Spring flooding is causing damage at Tl’etinqox First Nation west of Williams Lake. (Isodore Harry photo)
UPDATE: Spring freshet causes road damage at Tl’etinqox First Nation

Other damaged sections of Highway 20 are also under repairs

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
COLUMN: A community that cares

MLA Lorne Doerkson salutes the generosity and community spirit of region’s residents

Williams Lake First Nation is receiving $200,000 from the province’s Supply Chain Resiliency Grants to produce electricity from raw material, working with Atlantic Power Corporation. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
WLFN recipient of $200,000 to help strengthen energy-efficient supply chain

John Walker, stewardship forester for the WLFN, said they are pleased to accept the funding

Northern Lights in the skies east of Williams Lake. (Bryna Martin/Big Camp Creek Ranch)
Northern Lights brighten Cariboo skies

Residents from Williams Lake to Horsefly posted pictures of the phenomenon

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Williams Lake Tribune.
FOREST INK: Electrifying the logging industry

Up to now most electric versions are only small to mid sized vehicles

Vancouver resident Beryl Pye was witness to a “concerning,” spontaneous dance party that spread throughout social groups at Kitsilano Beach on April 16. (Screen grab/Beryl Pye)
VIDEO: Dance party erupts at Vancouver’s Kitsilano Beach to the dismay of onlookers

‘It was a complete disregard for current COVID-19 public health orders,’ says Vancouver resident Beryl Pye

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. to open up COVID vaccine registration to all B.C. residents 18+ in April

Registration does not equate to being able to book an appointment

(Black Press file photo).
Multiple stabbings at Vancouver Island bush party

Three youths hospitalized after an assault in Comox

Selina Robinson is shown in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday November 17, 2017. British Columbia’s finance minister says her professional training as a family therapist helped her develop the New Democrat government’s first budget during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she will table Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. finance minister to table historic pandemic-challenged deficit budget

Budget aims to take care of people during pandemic while preparing for post-COVID-19 recovery, Robinson said

Each spring, the Okanagan Fest-of-Ale is held in Penticton. This year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will not be held. However, beer is still available. How much do you know about this beverage? (pxfuel.com)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz

Lord Tweedsmuir’s Tremmel States-Jones jumps a player and the goal line to score a touchdown against the Kelowna Owls in 2019. The face of high school football, along with a majority of other high school sports, could significantly change if a new governance proposal is passed at the B.C. School Sports AGM May 1. (Malin Jordan)
Power struggle: New governance model proposed for B.C. high school sports

Most commissions are against the new model, but B.C. School Sports (BCSS) and its board is in favour

Pall Bearers carrying the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh, followed by the Prince of Wales, left and Princess Anne, right, into St George’s Chapel for his funeral, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. (Danny Lawson/Pool via AP)
Trudeau announces $200K donation to Duke of Edinburgh award as Prince Philip laid to rest

A tribute to the late prince’s ‘remarkable life and his selfless service,’ the Prime Minister said Saturday

Vancouver-based Doubleview Gold Corp. is developing claims in an area north of Telegraph Creek that occupies an important place in Tahltan oral histories, said Chad Norman Day, president of the Tahltan Central Government. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO)
B.C. Indigenous nation opposes mineral exploration in culturally sensitive area

There’s “no way” the Tahltan would ever support a mine there, says Chad Norman Day, president of its central government

Most Read