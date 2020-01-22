Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department respond to a small structure fire on Mackenzie Ave Wednesday afternoon. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

WL Fire Department responds to smouldering at Mackenzie Ave. business late Wednesday afternoon

As of 4:30 p.m. RCMP were on site directing traffic toward Second Avenue

Members from the Williams Lake Fire Department and Williams Lake RCMP are on scene at Aqua Drilling Services on Mackenzie Avenue North Wednesday afternoon where they responded to smouldering in the attic.

As of 4:30 p.m. RCMP were on-site directing traffic toward Second Avenue while the fire department took control of the small fire.

READ MORE: Fire department responds to fire at Pinnacle Pellet

Williams Lake Fire Chief Erik Peterson said the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

“We had a fire in the attic space. Fourteen firefighters responded and the fire presented challenges because of the location in the ceiling,” Peterson said.

