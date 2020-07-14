Motorists should expect delays at the Quesnel River Bridge after a motor vehicle incident forced the bridge’s closure just before noon on Monday, July 13. (Sasha Sefter - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Witnesses sought in Quesnel River Bridge hit and run

The damage to the bridge is estimated to be over $30,000

Quesnel RCMP are investigating a hit and run that occurred around noon Monday on the Quesnel River Bridge on Highway 97.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Richard Weseen is calling on witnesses to the hit and run, which caused major traffic delays and extensive damage to the structure, to contact the Quesnel RCMP.

Initially, a northbound, blue, Peterbilt semitruck was believed to have clipped the rails of the bridge and failed to remain at the scene, however, police have since ruled out that driver and are seeking more information.

The damage to the bridge is estimated to be over $30,000.

“The incident caused a major disruption for commuters as they bridge was down to one lane for approximately four hours,” Weseen said. “The police also responded to numerous calls regarding frustrated drivers that were conducting unsafe U-turns and driving the wrong way across the Johnston Bridge as a result of the backed up traffic.”

READ MORE: Quesnel RCMP investigating bridge incident

As of Tuesday, DriveBC said motorists should expect 20-minute delays and single lane alternating traffic from Monday to Thursday and on weekends as repair work is underway.

Emcon Services Inc. arrived at the bridge Monday to conduct flag work and an assessment to address the damage.

The incident forced the bridge’s closure in both directions for about an hour as crews arrived on scene.

If you have any information contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Just Posted

City overcharges South Lakeside residents on water and sewer tax, says Judy Albin

City staff are seeking direction from city council on how to proceed at Tuesday meeting

Witnesses sought in Quesnel River Bridge hit and run

The damage to the bridge is estimated to be over $30,000

Police probe reports that fire alarm didn’t sound during fatal Prince George motel blaze

A suspect was also arrested, but later released pending further investigation

Two arrested after shots fired complaint Monday night at Tyee Lake

Saunderson said RCMP immediately responded and located the suspect vehicle leaving the area

Quesnel RCMP, Search and Rescue respond to paddlers capsized in Quesnel River

A kayaker and canoer ended up in the fast flowing water just after launching

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. NDP changing WorkSafeBC regulations to respond to COVID-19

Employers say reclassifying coronavirus could be ‘ruinous’

Baby raccoon rescued from 10-foot deep drainage pipe on Vancouver Island

‘Its cries were loud, pitiful and heartbreaking,’ Saanich animal control officer says

Statistical flaws led to B.C. wolf cull which didn’t save endangered caribou as estimated

Study finds statistical flaws in an influential 2019 report supporting a wolf cull

Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home

Family says nothing like this has happened since they moved to Summerland in 1980s

B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

The man, 75, is accused of assaulting teenage boys he met through Coquitlam-area churches

B.C.’s potential deficit $12.5 billion as spending spikes, taxes drop

Finance Minister Carole James gives COVID-19 outlook

Canadians torn on scaling back COVID-19 benefits to save money: poll

Of those surveyed, 78 per cent said they were worried about the size of the deficit

‘Trauma equals addiction’: Why some seek solace in illicit drugs

Part 2: Many pushed into addiction by ‘toxic stress,’ says White Rock psychologist

Most Read