Witnesses sought in Quesnel River Bridge hit and run

Motorists should expect delays at the Quesnel River Bridge after a motor vehicle incident forced the bridge’s closure just before noon on Monday, July 13. (Sasha Sefter - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Quesnel RCMP are investigating a hit and run that occurred around noon Monday on the Quesnel River Bridge on Highway 97.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Richard Weseen is calling on witnesses to the hit and run, which caused major traffic delays and extensive damage to the structure, to contact the Quesnel RCMP.

Initially, a northbound, blue, Peterbilt semitruck was believed to have clipped the rails of the bridge and failed to remain at the scene, however, police have since ruled out that driver and are seeking more information.

The damage to the bridge is estimated to be over $30,000.

“The incident caused a major disruption for commuters as they bridge was down to one lane for approximately four hours,” Weseen said. “The police also responded to numerous calls regarding frustrated drivers that were conducting unsafe U-turns and driving the wrong way across the Johnston Bridge as a result of the backed up traffic.”

As of Tuesday, DriveBC said motorists should expect 20-minute delays and single lane alternating traffic from Monday to Thursday and on weekends as repair work is underway.

Emcon Services Inc. arrived at the bridge Monday to conduct flag work and an assessment to address the damage.

The incident forced the bridge’s closure in both directions for about an hour as crews arrived on scene.

If you have any information contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.



