A snowplow works to shift snow off of a highway. Environment Canada is forecasting that much of southwestern B.C. could see snow on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Winter weather expected to strike southwestern B.C. this week

Snow forecast Tuesday night, with possibility of freezing rain in some areas Wednesday

Communities in southwestern B.C. will usher out November with a sprinkling of snow, if Environment Canada predictions prove true.

The weather agency is forecasting snow for Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the Sunshine Coast beginning Tuesday afternoon. It’s expected to fall heaviest overnight, before turning to rain early Wednesday morning.

In the Fraser Valley, where things will likely be colder, that rain could be freezing, Environment Canada says. It hasn’t made specific snowfall predictions for the region, but says it could be “significant.”

On Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, up to 15 cm of snow is forecast for inland areas, while coastal communities are more likely to see rain.

Environment Canada is warning the combined rain and snowfall will likely mean poor driving conditions.

Things are expected to improve by midday Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Mission accomplished: UVic satellite reaches International Space Station

READ ALSO: A fast track to addiction treatment is coming to Vancouver’s downtown hospital

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaEnvironment Canada weatherlowermainlandSnowWinter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. opens doors to more internationally-trained doctors with new changes
Next story
Coroner’s inquest starts into death of Cree teen who died in B.C. group home

Just Posted

Willie and Audrey Dye at their Simply Dyevine Fudge booth at the Medieval Market in Williams Lake on Nov. 19, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Annual holiday market in Williams Lake a decades-long tradition

Williams Lake Blue Fins Rebecca Elefson (from left), Rowan Smith, Braedi Hamar and Morgan Langford came home from high school provincials representing Lake City Falcons with three bronze medals in the relays (400 Free, 200 Medley and 200 Free relays). Morgan added an individual silver in the 100 Backstroke. The competitors finished 11th place overall with only four girls at the competition.(Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Blue Fins find success in P.G. and provincials

Barkerville’s Shamrock Tube Run which opened in 2017 was dismantled earlier this year and put into storage. (Photo submitted)
Conveying regrets: Barkerville tube run fate still up in the air

(Quesnel RCMP handout photo)
Quesnel traffic stops lead to recovery of stolen vehicle, seizure of drugs, money, firearms

Pop-up banner image