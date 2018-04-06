Winter tire extension in effect for 2019

Many routes will require winter tires until April 30 next year

On Wednesday (Apr. 4) the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure extended winter tire and chain regulations for parts of British Columbia.

The changes are not in effect for this year, so drivers can remove their winter tires as of March 31 for 2018, although drivers should exercise caution on routes that are still experiencing snow conditions, keeping tires on for longer if driving these routes regularly.

For 2019, winter tire regulations will be extended until April 30 on some routes.

A Drive BC spokesperson said they are still analyzing the data on which routes would be included in the date changes.

“Some areas that will certainly be included are the Coquihalla, Rogers Pass, and Allison Pass, with other interior and northern routes being considered as well,” said the spokesperson.

Designated winter tire routes for Northern B.C. include most major highways. A full map of routes can be found here. These routes currently require winter tires until March 31.

The changes come after a particularly intense winter.

“I have heard from people and communities throughout the province that we need to take action to improve safety on our highways,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“With that in mind, our government is moving quickly to implement changes that will ensure people are able to get where they need to go more safely through the winter months.”

The Ministry is also moving on a number of other winter-driving safety measures. Find the full list here.