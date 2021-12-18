B.C. Hydro outage map, Dec. 18, 2021. (B.C. Hydro)

B.C. Hydro outage map, Dec. 18, 2021. (B.C. Hydro)

Winter storm leaves thousands in B.C. without power

Outages can be reported to B.C. Hydro at 1-800-BCHYDRO (1-800-224-9376)

Stormy weather has caused power outages for thousands of British Columbians.

B.C. Hydro’s outage map shows at least several outages across Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Southern Interior on Saturday (Dec. 18).

Hydro advises their customers to be prepared for power outages by keeping at least 72 hours’ worth of emergency supplies in their home, including candles, flashlights, batteries, food and water.

The outages come as much of the province is under winter storm warnings due to a strong Pacific frontal system moving across B.C.

Environment Canada has forecasted heavy snow and winds. Vancouver Island is expected to see heavy rainfall and strong winds on the north coast. Meanwhile, five to 10 cm of snow is expected for the Fraser Valley, 20 to 30 cm are expected for Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, and the Coquihalla Summit could see accumulations up to 40 cm.

