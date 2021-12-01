Winter season activities suspended at Barkerville Historic Town and Park

One of the Barnard’s Express Stage Lines horse-drawn sleighs comes around the back of Barkerville during Old-Fashioned Victorian Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Lindsay Chung - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Barkerville Historic Town and Park will be going online this holiday season for shoppers wanting to find one-of-a-kind gifts.

Winter activities, including December’s Old-Fashioned Victorian Christmas, have once again been cancelled at the landmark site east of Quesnel near Wells.

“Out of consideration for our very small community and due to ongoing pandemic-related health advisories in the Northern BC Health Authority region, we have had to make the difficult decision to suspend our winter season activities again this year, including our annual Victorian Christmas event, the Shamrock Tube Run and the Barkerville Café,” Barkerville chief executive officer Kate Cox said in a news release.

“Barkerville can, however, still be a part of our valued guests’ holiday traditions.”

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 12, Barkerville will host its online shopping event, ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’, in which a different offering will be posted each day.

Guests can still enter Barkerville Historic Town and Park through the town’s walk-in-gate for self-guided activities.

“Barkerville and the surrounding area is the perfect place to enjoy a trek on snowshoes or cross-country skis,” said Barkerville’s commerce manager Rocky Nenka.

“Our Cottages at Cameronton are available for booking year-round, as is our newly renovated Kelly Guest House, which is located right inside the heritage zone of this amazing Gold Rush town.”

