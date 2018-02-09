Winter driving conditions for Cariboo Chilcotin

Slippery conditions were likely a factor in collision near Wildwood, CCSAR chief says

While the sun is shining and snow is melting in Williams Lake, DriveBC is reporting black ice north and south of the city on Highway 97 and slippery conditions and compact snow on most area roads. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

DriveBC is reporting winter driving conditions along Highways 97 and 20 and all side roads in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

There is black ice on the road from 20 kilometres north of Lac La Hache to Williams Lake and 22 kilometres north of Williams Lake.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue responded to a collision involving two pickup trucks near Wildwood at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, but there were no serious injuries, CCSAR Chief Rick White said.

“The roads are slippery everywhere,” White told the Tribune, adding his crews attended four or five motor vehicle incidents this week, which was “pretty good considering the weather.

“It’s been pretty quiet,” he added.

Anyone heading out of town for the Family Day long weekend is encouraged to check road conditions ahead of time as heavy snowfall warnings continue to be issues in various parts of the province.

Make sure you're keeping yours and other families safe this long weekend. Lots of storm and heavy snowfall warnings issued in the #Cariboo, northern #BC, Kootenays and Columbia regions. Plan ahead, drive to the conditions and arrive safely. #familyday https://t.co/NpjIhY5ESM — BC Transportation (@TranBC) February 9, 2018

BC Hydro crews have been busy through the week restoring power outages, but currently there are no outages within the Williams Lake area.