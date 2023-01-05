Winning $2 million lotto ticket bought in Quesnel

Someone picked all six BC49 numbers to win major jackpot

A winning lottery ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Quesnel.

Someone matched all six numbers in the BC/49 lottery game and won the maximum prize.

Draws for BC/49 are every Wednesday and Saturday night. This latest winning sequence happened in the Jan. 4 play.

“No one has come forward yet to claim the prize,” said BC Lotteries Corporation (BCLC) spokesperson Shelley Wong. “Lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize and all tickets are valid for one year after the date of the draw.”

Wong explained that BCLC “has a dedicated team of lottery investigators that support prize-claim processes to verify rightful owners of tickets prior to prize payment.”

Anyone who believes they may hold the winning numbers can inquire at their point of purchase, or go online to learn more about claiming the prize. (The website address is: https://corporate.bclc.com/customer-support/claim-a-prize.html)

