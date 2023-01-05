(Photo - BCLC Contributed)

(Photo - BCLC Contributed)

Winning $2 million lotto ticket bought in Quesnel

Someone picked all six BC49 numbers to win major jackpot

A winning lottery ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Quesnel.

Someone matched all six numbers in the BC/49 lottery game and won the maximum prize.

Draws for BC/49 are every Wednesday and Saturday night. This latest winning sequence happened in the Jan. 4 play.

“No one has come forward yet to claim the prize,” said BC Lotteries Corporation (BCLC) spokesperson Shelley Wong. “Lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize and all tickets are valid for one year after the date of the draw.”

Wong explained that BCLC “has a dedicated team of lottery investigators that support prize-claim processes to verify rightful owners of tickets prior to prize payment.”

Anyone who believes they may hold the winning numbers can inquire at their point of purchase, or go online to learn more about claiming the prize. (The website address is: https://corporate.bclc.com/customer-support/claim-a-prize.html)

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lottery

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Candlelight vigils planned across Cariboo Chilcotin Coast for missing Bella Coola man
Next story
Drug coverage for diabetes, heart failure and blood clot prevention expands in B.C.

Just Posted

Candlelight vigils will be held Thursday, Jan. 5 in Bella Bella, Bella Coola and Williams Lake for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner Jr. (RCMP submitted photo)
Candlelight vigils planned across Cariboo Chilcotin Coast for missing Bella Coola man

Northstars Hockey Academy goaltender Jaxson Dikur stops a shot on the Northstars’ net. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTOS: Northstars Hockey Academy holding up so far on home ice in Williams Lake Jan. 5

Williams Lake Stampeders past and present played a fun Alumni versus Stamps game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Stampeders finish 9-6 versus Alumni, fans cheer both sides

Cindy Lehtimaki, left, and Greg Morry, right, of Rona present Kayla Schindle, Natasha Pilkington and Susan Erlandson of Big Brothers Big Sisters Williams Lake with funds raised from the Heroes Campaign. (Photo submitted)
Rona’s Heroes Campaign gives big to Big Brother Big Sisters Williams Lake