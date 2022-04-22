Winger Road residents opposes proposed cement batch plant in neighbourhood

Residents want to see it located in the industrial park area of Williams Lake

Owners of the property at 665 Highway 20 are proposing to put in a cement batch plant toward the back of the 10-acre parcel. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A cement batch plant proposed for 665 Highway 20 on the outskirts of Williams Lake is being opposed by local residents.

John Wellburn and Eva and Al Navrot live across the highway on Winger Road and told the Tribune Monday, April 18, they are worried about what impacts the plant could have on their neighbourhood with increasing noise, dust, traffic and water-flow.

The Cariboo Regional District Board at its regular board meeting Wednesday, April 13, resolved to give first reading to change the zoning of the property from light industrial (M1) to Special Exception (M 1-7).

The proposed zone would permit the manufacturing and storage of concrete and cement and would allow the proponents to install a cement batch plant on the site.

Nigel Whitehead, manager of planning services, said the board chose to only give the first reading rather than first and second and agreed the proponent, Hail Mary Investment Corporation, will need to hold a public information meeting about the proposal at its own expense.

Speaking on behalf of Hail Mary Investment Corporation, Daryl Taylor told the Tribune there are several companies that are operating out of the shop and land.

“We were stretched over a couple of shops and our offices were downtown and so we are excited to have everyone under one roof.”

They purchased the 665 Highway 20 property last July which has 10 acres and an eight-bay truck shop on it.

“We are currently classified as light industrial which allows us to operate the construction, trucking and aggregate divisions from the property” he said.

Taylor confirmed they logged some of the property after the purchase and are working on a development permit for upgrading some of the land as well as the application for the special exemption to operate a ready-mix plant.

“We definitely want to hear what people’s concerns are for sure and that’s something we all want to convey,” he said upon hearing of the concerns residents are raising.

He added, “our intention is to meet our needs while addressing the concerns of our neighbours and to follow all appropriate regulations and policies.”

In the application, Taylor noted the portable plant structure would take up a half an acre toward the rear portion of the property. Rock and gravel would also be sold from the site.

Wellburn, the Navrots and another dozen residents wrote letters to the CRD to protest the cement plant prior to the April 13 CRD meeting.

Surprised it wasn’t turned down at the meeting, they are now trying to alert the public.

Wellburn said it is a “very, very frustrating and terrifying issue that is about to change our entire neighbourhood,” he said.

Chilcotin Road Elementary School and a school crosswalk are located nearby and the neighbourhood is thriving, Wellburn noted.

When the zoning was changed back in the 1990s to light industrial it “started the ball rolling of turning a beautiful neighbourhood into another industrial park,” he added.

Wellburn and the Navrots have also observed clear cut logging occur on the property adjacent, not owned by Taylor and the group, which they say has increased water flow through the culvert that runs under Highway 20 and down into a ditch alongside Winger Road.

Al said for the first time ever at the intersection of Winger Road and Highway 20 there was pooling and freezing of water from Jan. 4, 2022 to mid March 2022 that created an icy hazard.

The residents also said the area is an ancient landslide geotechnical hazard area so they are surprised it can even be logged.

During a meeting on Feb. 17, 2022, the Electoral E advisory planning commission (APC) expressed concerns about the cement plant application.

In a vote of two in favour and three against, the APC resolved to reject the application, citing more information was needed about environmental concerns such as water run-off, dust control, water supply, noise control, and a slag pond. The APC also requested that more substantial information about the structures and operational areas be provided to better describe the proposal.

Wellburn believes the new cement plant should go into the industrial area of the city, away from houses.

“We have to get ahead of this,” he said. “There is no reason they should move into our neighbourhood.”

