A power outage in the Chilcotin is impacting 474 BC Hydro customers Saturday afternoon(April 25).

Trees down across wire is the cause of the outage, and crews are en route.

The power has been out since 2:06 p.m. and stretches from Alexis Creek to west of Kleena Kleene.

It is stormy in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Cariboopower outages