There are several weather warnings in place Thursday, Oct. 27 around B.C. (Environment Canada map)

Wind warning in effect for Chilcotin

Winds are expected to gust to 90 km/h Thursday morning

A wind warning is in effect for the Chilcotin Thursday morning, Oct. 27.

Environment Canada issued the warning at 5:06 a.m. and includes Tatlayoko Lake and surrounding communities.

Strong winds are expected throughout the morning, with south winds of 60 km/h gusting to 90 km/h.

Environment Canada noted a vigorous frontal system is moving across the province and will generate strong winds. Winds are expected to ease late this morning with southwest winds 30 km/h gusting 50 km/h expected for the remainder of the day.

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches.

