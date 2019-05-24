Wind gust near Williams Lake blows off a deck roof

The roofing also hit power lines in front of the yard before landing on the road

Crews responded to a incident Friday afternoon where a roof from a back deck was blown off by the wind, flew over the house and landed on the front street, hitting the power lines en route. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Wind in the Williams Lake area generated some havoc Friday afternoon when it blew the roof off a back deck and carried it over the house and across the front lawn, where it hit the power lines and dropped to the street out front.

As he prepared to haul the deck roof materials off Bailey Road, north of Williams Lake, the homeowner told the Tribune he wasn’t home when it happened.

Williams Lake Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock said they were called at about 3:40 p.m. about the incident.

“BC Hydro was on scene quick for us to cut the power off,” Warnock said. “They will repair it and the homeowner will be able to tow it off the road.”

As a result there is a power outage, impacting 31 customers, in the Bailey Road area.

BC Hydro estimates the power will be restored by 6 p.m.

The Williams Lake RCMP also responded to the incident.

Dan Reid, who lives in the neighbourhood, did not witness the deck roof blowing off, but said he was inside his home when there was a gust of wind and one of his window screens blew into his home and hit him in the face.

Environment Canada is predicting a few showers or thunderstorms Friday evening in the Williams Lake area then 40 percent chance of showers overnight.

Winds are northwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening with a low of 8C.

In the 100 Mile area, thunderstorms are expected to last all evening and BC Hydro is reporting outages in the Canim Lake and Sheridan Lake areas.

Crews will be heading to an outage affecting 1760 customers in #100MileHouse. They’ll share updates on our mobile site: https://t.co/cwkdNA9U6O pic.twitter.com/31SNR7Jea1 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) May 25, 2019

Crews will be heading to an outage affecting 3360 customers in #100MileHouse. They’ll share updates on our mobile site: https://t.co/n1QemnBVP7 pic.twitter.com/CV1N8D1AIU — BC Hydro (@bchydro) May 25, 2019



