It’s a cold, snowy week for much of British Columbia. (Black Press Media file photo)

It’s a cold, snowy week for much of British Columbia. (Black Press Media file photo)

Wind chill drops to -40 C in central B.C., winter tires needed on Lower Mainland

Bitterly cold weather expected to remain in some areas until Wednesday

Temperature are dropping to dangerously cold extremes in many regions of British Columbia as snowfall sent tires spinning in parts of Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada says wind chill values are dropping to near -40 C or colder in the Chilcotin, Cariboo, Prince George and other central B.C. communities.

The weather agency says a bitterly cold arctic air mass has settled over the region and is expected to stay through Wednesday morning.

There is also a risk of frostbite along the central and northern coast, and inland from there including Terrace and Kitimat.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Ministry and police were dealing with spun-out vehicles on Highway 1 through North Vancouver.

The ministry urged those without winter tires to avoid that area and to reconsider driving at all in the Lower Mainland.

Snow also caused delays on bus routes throughout Metro Vancouver and TransLink, the regional transportation authority, said it was cancelling all non-essential HandyDart service.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC StormWeather

Previous story
Missing for 17 years: Mom of Kelowna man holds some hope he might come home
Next story
Jewish festival of lights begins in Ukraine as battles rage

Just Posted

An extreme cold warning has been issued for the Cariboo Chilcotin, including the city of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Extreme cold warning issued for Cariboo Chilcotin, -40C wind chill and lower expected

Sheri Marsh was hosting a fundraiser bake sale at her store Urban Upcycle to help Second Chance Wildlife Rescue on Nov. 19m, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
A Williams Lake business owner is helping to support wildlife rescue work

Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)
COLUMN: Imagine children able to ride or walk to school

Diana French pens a weekly column for the Williams Lake Tribune. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
FRENCH CONNECTION: Hamm, Lucier and Burrill make changes

Pop-up banner image