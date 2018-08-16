Willie Sellars wins WLIB election for chief

After serving three terms as a councillor, the 34-year-old will now serve a four-year term as chief

Willie Sellars, seen here with his son Cash as Rogers Hometown Hockey last January, has been elected as Chief for Williams Lake Indian Band. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Willie Sellars has been elected chief of the Williams Lake Indian Band, after voters went to the polls Thursday.

The 34-year-old has been on band council for three terms and will replace Chief Ann Louie who held the position for the last decade.

Sellars lives on Sugar Cane Reserve with his three children — Milah, Cash and Lewis.

During the winters, he is the goaltender with the Williams Lake Stampeders and during the summers he dipnets, participates in cultural activities and plays community fastball.

Four years ago his first book Dipnetting With Dad was published and in December 2018 his second book, Hockey With Dad, will hit the shelves.

On National Aboriginal Day 2016, Sellars addressed the Senate Committee, and said at the time he was one of the youngest presenters there.

Also vying for the position of chief were Heather J. McKenzie, JoAnne Moiese, Kristy J. Palmantier, Earl R. Thomas and Tommy Wycotte.

Running for councillor positions were Willie Peanuts Aby, June Harry, Donna McKenzie, Heather McKenzie, JoAnne Moiese, Shawn Philbrick, Richard Sellars Sr., Nina Solomon, Lennard Supernault, Norma Sure, Cody William, Sheldon Wycotte and Chris Wycotte Sr.

Philbrick, Moise and Supernault were elected.

In the spring of 2018, Sellars tried his hand at bull riding in the indoor rodeo, and was paired with Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, who opened his chute.

