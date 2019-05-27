City of Williams Lake’s latest Statement of Financial Information (SOFI) report for 2018 highlights salaries over $75,000 and payments of goods and services greater than $25,000. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake’s top wages, council expenses: 2018 SOFI report

Each year a Statement of Financial Information report is prepared for the provincial government

Top earners for the City of Williams Lake in 2018 were the chief administrative officer Milo MacDonald, whose wages and benefits were $165,727, followed by the chief financial officer Vitali Kozubenko at $136,547.

These latest figures are part of the Statement of Financial Information (SOFI) report local governments must prepare annually for the provincial government.

May 28 2019-C1b(2) by WL Tribune on Scribd

Comparatively, the CAO in Quesnel earned $179,864.69 and the director of corporate and financial services earned $145,492.67.

Everyone that earned more than $75,000 is listed in the SOFI reports.

Read more: Williams Lake financial statements independent audit ratified

In 2018, Mayor Walt Cobb earned $43,688, plus $7,052 in expenses.

Coun. Ivan Bonnell, Scott Nelson, Jason Ryll and Craig Smith earned $15,240 each, Coun. Sheila Boehm and Marnie Brenner earned $974 as they were just elected in October, and outgoing councillors Laurie Walters and Sue Zacharias earned $14,266 each.

For expenses, Bonnell’s were $3,327, Nelson’s were $4,112, Ryll’s were $9,803, Smith’s were $7,923 while Walters’ expenses were $1,744 and Zacharias’s were $1,130.

Looking back over his main expenses, Ryll explained he attended a heritage round table in Quesnel, the Council of Forest Industries (COFI) Convention in Prince George in place of Mayor Cobb who was double-booked, the North Central Local Government Association Convention in Fort St. John, the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention in Whistler and a Tourism Industry Conference.

“It did surprise me to see my name at the top of the list, but then I thought back afterwards when I first saw that report and I thought ‘yah, I was pretty busy last year,’” Ryll said.

For employees the total in wages and benefits for 2018 was $7,920,065, plus $99,120 in expenses.

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 28, city council will receive the report and be asked to approve it for submission to the provincial government by June 30, 2019.


