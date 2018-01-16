The City’s new interactive budget program is up and running on the City’s website. Image submitted

Williams Lake’s online budget feedback tool activated

The city of Williams Lake is increasing its community engagement on the budget process with a new interactive budget tool.

Williams Lake’s new interactive online budget program is up on the City’s website, the City announced Tuesday.

Residents are encouraged to check the new program out in order to provide feedback on various municipal services as city staff and city council continue to prepare the 2018 budget and the 2018-2022 financial plan.

In December, city council approved the purchase of the program, noting it is available to view on a wide range of smartphones and mobile devices.

Williams Lake opts for online citizen budget program

Council unanimously approved increasing the finance operating budget by $2,750 annually to cover the costs of the new program.

Any questions related to the City’s budget can be directed to the finance department at 250-392-2311.

