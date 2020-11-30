Williams Lake’s Maureen Fulton wins $500,000 in Lotto 6/49 draw

“I scanned it again and was in such a daze.”

Maureen Fulton of Williams Lake matched all four Extra numbers to win $500,000 from the Lotto 6/49 draw on Wednesday, Nov. 18. (Photo submitted)

Longtime Williams Lake resident Maureen Fulton said she was “in a daze” after finding out she had won $500,000 from a Lotto 6/49 draw earlier in November.

Fulton matched all four Extra numbers on her ticket to win the draw on Nov. 18, 2020, after purchasing her ticket from Save-On-Foods in Williams Lake, then decided to check her ticket at a Handi-Mart.

“I think I won $500,000,” Fulton said after checking her ticket at the self-checker. “Out of the corner of my eye, I saw that it said I had won something. I scanned it again and was in such a daze, I can’t remember what crossed my mind at that moment.”

Fulton said she couldn’t wait to share the big news with her sister, and then her brother.

“They were in disbelief,” she said.

On how it feels to win, Fulton said her prize “doesn’t feel real yet — so it feels surreal.”

The long-time lottery player said she has plans to share her winnings with her family, as well as treat herself to a new car.



