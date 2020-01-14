As seen from the passenger’s seat Tuesday, Jan. 14 travelling north on Highway 20, it was a cold commute as temperatures dipped down to -34C. Road conditions are icy. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake’s cold snap poses challenges for road maintenance by city crews

Half of the fleet was having issues which required the assistance of the mechanical crew

When the temperature dips down to -34C like it did Tuesday, Jan. 14 in Williams Lake, salting the roads doesn’t work, said the city’s director of municipal services, public works and operations.

“We can’t use salt or any other product, with the exception of sand,” Gary Muraca told the Tribune.

Additionally, the equipment is very prone to breakdowns and the actual steel on the equipment gets brittle and could break very easily, he added.

Read more: School buses cancelled in all Cariboo communities, Puntzi Mountain records temperature of -47.5C

“We were delayed this morning as we had half our fleet having issues which required the assistance of our mechanical crew. Any colder, we could make the decision not to send out some of our key equipment to avoid breakdowns.”

Presently there is a lot of equipment in the shop right now getting minor repairs, as a result of the cold weather, to ensure it’s ready for the next shift, he added.

“It’s not pleasant for the operators or equipment when it gets this cold,” Muraca said, noting there were also numerous issues with City buildings and the heating systems not performing today.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents
Next story
Biologist wants to save Slocan Valley tree that’s likely bear den

Just Posted

Williams Lake’s cold snap poses challenges for road maintenance by city crews

Half of the fleet was having issues which required the assistance of the mechanical crew

Cariboo-Chilcotin area chiefs Alphonse and Sellars to address UNDRIP 2020

The two will have 10 minutes each to speak at the sold-out one-day event in Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 14

School buses cancelled in all Cariboo communities, Puntzi Mountain records temperature of -47.5C

Frostbite can develop within minutes: Environment Canada

UPDATE: Power restored to 311 customers in Likely, where temperature sits at -29C

BC Hydro crews completed the work in the afternoon

Quesnel RCMP hoping to contact man who helped stop sexual assault of teen

A man interrupted the assault in progress Friday night and came to the teen’s aid

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Conservation Officer Service faced storm of criticism after media coverage

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

WATCH: Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by birds

The plane with 31 passengers was travelling from Calgary

Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Consumption was up 16 per cent on Monday compared to the week before

Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal

B.C. woman refuses to pay overdue rent based on income raised collecting empty cans

Portion that Zora Hlevnjak pays for subsidized rent went up after she reported more of her income

Sea-to-Sky Gondola to reopen on Feb. 14 after vandals cut cable

The cable that carries the Squamish-area gondola was cut in August

Most Read